Kente Weavers Call On Government To Create Industry

Kente Weavers at Bonwire, Safo and Kasaam all their aim is to reduce the number of unemployed youth Related Stories Kente Weavers at Bonwire, Safo and Kasaam in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region are appealing to government for financial support in the form of grants to aid them expand their business.



The artisans claims, with heavy capitalisation, the Kente industry will attract the needed investment leading to a boom in the industry.



This they say will absorb the teaming unemployed youth in the country thereby curbing the growing unemployment situation.



In interview with Abusua FM, some Kente weavers noted the high cost of raw materials and proliferation of inferior Kente cloths on the market is a major setback affecting the industry.



Meanwhile the weavers are calling on government to put measures in place to reduce the cost of raw materials and steps to cut inferior Kente products from being smuggled into the country.



The Bonwire Kente Weavers suggest government should consider establishing a Kente factory in Kwabre East District, where the industry is booming locally.



