Royal Crown Packaging Honoured At The 2017 Ghana Business Quality Awards

Related Stories Royal Crown Packaging Limited (RCPL), a local packaging company, has won the Business Quality in Packaging Industry Award at the 5th Ghana Business Quality Awards recently held at the Banquet Hall in Accra.

Royal Crown Packaging shrugged off competition to scoop the prestigious award in a night where excellence was awarded.



The 2017 Ghana Business Quality Awards, themed “Celebrating 60 years of business quality in Ghana”, is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), under the auspices of the Ministries of Finance and Business Development, in collaboration with the Ghana Standard Authority.



The awards recognize quality leadership skills, business icons representing the 10 regions, companies, products, and services that have met the standards of quality, deserving of praise and commendation from consumers and exploring the possibility of promoting quality products and business services.



After barely three years in operation, Royal Crown Packaging has taken some remarkable and giant strides in the packaging industry which have not gone unnoticed by industry players and was duly rewarded in an emphatic style.



Sharing her excitement, Managing Director of Royal Crown Packaging, Emelia Adjei Ohene-Kena, said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to the organizers of this prestigious event.



At Royal Crown Packaging, we are driven by an optimistic, dedicated and creative spirit which has enabled us to constantly push new boundaries and drive ourselves to better meet our client needs. We want to thank our clients and partners for the trust they have reposed in us that has allowed us to continue to serve them today.”



On what the future holds for Royal Crown Packaging, Mrs Ohene-Kena, said, “we will continue to improve upon the quality of our packaging to serve customers and the industry better. We will also engage clients and other stakeholders more in order to deliver better products. More importantly, we hope to spread our tentacles to other countries in the West African sub-region.