Tigo Business Launches Communication Solutions For Fisherfolk

Related Stories As part of its efforts to support the growth of businesses with affordable products and services, Tigo business in partnership with USAID’s Ghana Sustainable Fisheries Management Project and the Ghana Fisheries Commission has unveiled a total communication solution for fisherfolk in coastal communities.



Starting off as a pilot project, it is a first for the fishing community. The integrated package includes voice, internet, Tigo Cash and Tigo Insurance. It also comes with subsidised mobile handsets.



Speaking at separate community launch events in Axim and Elimina, the Chief Business Officer for Tigo Business, Stephen Essien, said the pilot phase will run until the end of the year after which it will be expanded based on the learnings from Adina, Bortianor, Elmina, and Axim, coastal communities within the Central and Western regions.



“Our focus was a solution that ensured both financial and digital inclusion. The service would also provide them with up to the minute information from their respective associations and the Fisheries Commission. The integrated solutions were developed after extensive engagements with the fisher folk and others in the value chain, he explained.



Present at the launch were representatives from the National Fish Traders and Processors Association (NAFTPA) and the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC).