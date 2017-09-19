OmniBank Donates To Israel Pilgrims

Related Stories OmniBank has donated an amount of $10,000.00 to pilgrims who are embarking on Government's supported trip to Israel this year for Christians and church leaders.



The donation according to Mr. Philip Oti-Mensah, Managing Director of the bank, forms part of their Corporate social responsibility.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, he stressed that, their main objective is to give back to the society in which we operate and knowing the role that Christians play in the community it was prudent they supported them on such a worthy visit.



"In a way to support the church grow financially, we have developed some product for the churches called “Omni Praise” to assist churches who need money to complete their church projects such as, buy a bus or any other activity or project that they will require financial assistance.



"That is not to say that we are assisting the pilgrims because we have tailored a product for them, We are only honouring our social responsility,"he added.



Leader and founder of the Glorious Word and power ministry and his team expressed their appreciaton for the support received from the Omnibank to support kingdom business.



According to him, the move was in fulfillment of a promise made by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Christian community that the party would assist them to embark on an annual pilgrimage.



He however added the trip was not being funded by the government but that it was only playing a facilitating role.



"It is not the government that is paying for this trip but the people. Each person on this trip is paying for his own expenses.



He said he was not part of this this trip because of some special prayer duties, but assures to join the subsequence once because “this is not going to be the last, but a continues programe for every Christian in the outnry.



"Whiles they are there, they will undergo so many activities," he said.



“There would be daily prayers and meditation at important and significant sites mentioned in the Bible.



"Other activities include boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, Walk on Mount Carmel and the mountain of prophet Elijah," Rev. Owusu-Bempah added