Related Stories President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has called on managers of rural banks across the country to encourage long-term investments



According to the business magnate, long-term investments have better yields than normal short-term investments.



He noted that some kinds of investments some players in the banking sector engage in make it difficult for both fund managers and investors to gain profit.



The celebrated Ghanaian entrepreneur made the call at a forum organised for rural banks’ managers yesterday in Accra.



Addressing them, Dr. Nduom, whose multinational conglomerate, Groupe Nduom, has been doing business with some rural banks for over two decades, urged them to see themselves as partners of his business empire instead being customers.



“We want to see each other as our long-term partners in business for a win-win situation rather than just seeing us as an entity which only grow your investment,” he indicated.



“I know our staff have been coming to you at your various outfits, but today I invited you here to move our relationship from a customer-based to a partnership-based by having one-on-one interaction with you as well as to share best business practices,” Dr. Nduom added.



He further urged them to continue to do business with Groupe Nduom for positive dividends.



“Our track records speak for us anywhere we have the opportunity to do business.



So, if you want an investment that brings long-term value look no further just come to us and we will deliver,” he said.



He used the occasion to invite any rural bank which was in distress “to come us.”



The forum, which was organised by Gold Coast Fund Management and Gold Coast Brokerage, all entities of Groupe Nduom, also afforded the participants the opportunity to have first-hand information about other products and services Groupe Nduom offers.



