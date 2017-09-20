Gcnet GM Visits Tema Port To Assess Progress Of Paperless System

Related Stories The General Manager of the Ghana Community Network (GCNet), Alwin Hoegerle, has paid a day’s working visit to the Tema Port to assess progress in respect of the full implementation of the paperless system.



The visit was also to acquaint himself with any challenges associated with the roll out that GCNet, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and other players at the port might have regarding the implementation of the system.



Hoegerle reiterated GCNet’s commitment to the port efficiency reforms, announced by the Vice-President.



He expressed satisfaction at the robustness of the systems of GCNet in the clearance process, and urged all to support the initiatives of the Vice-President.



He interacted with the Tema Sector Commander of Customs, Felix Mate-Kodjo, after which both officials visited the Golden Jubilee Terminal, particularly the Container Freight Station, to have a first-hand experience of the process.



Deputy Minister of Transport, Titus Glover, in the company of the Board Chairman of GPHA, Peter Mac Manu, and management of the authority, also met with GCNet staff at the Tema branch to interact with them on the implementation of the paperless system.



The Tema Branch Manager of GCNet, Jimmy Allotey, assured the team that GCNet’s system was performing adequately in the implementation of the system.



It emerged from the briefing that there was the need for a centralised point to lodge complaints since declarants may not always know who to contact to resolve their issues given the multiplicity of stakeholders. It was pointed out that GCNet has a fully functional support centre and will be ready to expand it to support all paperless-related issues once approval is given.



It was also noted that the process is not seamless as anticipated, and for that matter consideration be given to deploying the existing joint inspection module developed in the Ghana Integrated Cargo Clearance Systems (GICCS) and deployed by GCNet, which has been tested with agencies and could be affirmed by GPHA.