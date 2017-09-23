Rlg Ordered To Refund ¢6 million To Gov't Over Breach Of Contract

Related Stories Rlg Ghana Limited has agreed to refund a total of 6 million cedis to the government after it failed to supply more than 12,000 laptops under the free laptop distribution programme in 2010.



The money has been outstanding for more than two-years now.



Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has said, an agreement has been reached with the company for a refund of the amount.



Prof Frimpong Boateng said this when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Friday, to respond to details of the findings of the 2015 Auditor General’s Report currently being perused by Parliament.



Joy News’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo who was present at the committee sitting reports the company has been contacted to redeem its promise to pay or be forced to do so.



Background



In 2010, the Ministry of Environment Science, Technology and Innovation decided to apply part of its budgetary allocation from the Ghana Education Trust Fund to procure laptops, accessories and associated services.



The policy which was in line with the Ministry’s objective to promoting indigenous Ghanaian businesses, saw RLG Communications winning a contract worth ¢51,257,500.00 to provide and distribute 103,181 pieces of laptops.



However, the company was only able to produce for distribution 90,448, leaving a balance of 12,733 pieces of laptops worth ¢6,366,875.00.



According to the Auditor General’s Report, when the company was asked why it did not produce and distribute the remaining laptops, officials said there was no request by the Ministry to produce and distribute same, hence the outstanding number.



In 2014, the company was therefore asked to either supply the remaining laptops or refund the balance but it chose the latter.



Gakpo reports that more than two years the company has failed to refund the money to the Ministry.



It is not clear yet if the company is still in operation but checks by Myjoyonline.com at the once vibrant RLG Assembly plant in Osu, indicate the company has shut down with the building completely repainted.



Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Prof Frimpong Boateng said since the matter came to his attention he has been engaging officials of RLG to have the money refunded, something they have now decided to do.



Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee directed the Minister to formally write to the company and demand the refund and if they fail to do so, the Attorney-General can be contacted for counsel