Reduce Transmission Challenges –New GRIDCo Board Told

Related Stories The reconstituted board of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has been tasked to work hard to ensure the resolution of all challenges associated with the company’s transmission system.



William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy in-charge of Power, who tasked the new board to work urgently to establish the wholesale electricity market, said that would help to reduce tariffs and provide some relief to customers in addition to improving Ghana’s competitiveness in West Africa.



The Deputy Minister also encouraged the new board to position GRIDco in the wholesale power market.



The board is chaired by Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere.



Other members are Jonathan Amoako-Baah, Dzifa Amegashie, Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, Nicholas Kwabena Smart-Yeboah, Air Vice Marshall I.S. Kadri, Naana Eyiah, Nana Henry Kofi Nti and Frederick Fredua Antoh.



Ambassador Kabral, who delivered the acceptance speech on behalf of the board members, pledged to help GRIDco to deliver and guarantee uninterrupted power supply for domestic, commercial and industrial purposes.



The deputy minister also inaugurated a new board for the Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation (BOST) Company Limited.



He urged the board to address the huge debt portfolio arising out of its past operations and find innovative ways of monetizing its operations.



Furthermore, he advised them to use their expertise to resolve BOST’s challenges of keeping adequate stock of the national strategic petroleum reserves due to the lack of funds, long delay in upgrading the depots nationwide to meet international standards and also the absence of laboratories in the depots, which has created bottlenecks for the analysis of the quality of products.



Additionally, he urged the BOST board to be upbeat instead rushing to control fuel prices indirectly to prevent the unpleasant situation that Ghanaians experienced in 2014 where people, particularly drivers, queued for several hours to purchase petroleum products.



Chaired by Dr Kwame Achampong-Kyei, other members of the board are Alfred Obeng, Kamal-Deen Abdulai, Angelina Baiden-Amissah, Djornobuah Alex Tetteh, Desmond A. Nartey, Joyce Agyeman Attafuah, John Kweku Akyene Duncan and Nana Yaw Owusu Akwanuasa.