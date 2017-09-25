UBA Ghana MD Named CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year 2016

Related Stories The Managing Director and Chief Executive Ofiicer of United Bank for Africa (Ghana), Madam Abiola Bawuah, has been adjudged the Marketing Woman of the Year 2016 at the 28th National Marketing Performance Awards.



The awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) was held on Saturday 23rd September, 2017 at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.



The awards which remains one of the most competitive and prestigious events to reward marketing excellence in the country, is in recognition of Madam Bawuah's excellence in strategic marketing in the areas of Market Insights, People Management, Corporate Reputation Management, CSR, and Sound Marketing Management that set her apart as a corporate achiever for the year 2016.



The CIMG 2016 event saw some 42 awards handed to organisations and individuals for excellence and extraordinary work done in the year. Although, humbled by the award, this did not come to her as a surprise, as a challenging 2016 business year, saw the United Bank for Africa (UBA Ghana) MD develop new strategies such as the 'Awoof' deposit mobilisation campaign to increase savings which reflected heavily in the bank’s bottom-line.



In less than a year of joining UBA, she was elevated to the position of MD/CEO, with two firsts: being the first indigenous CEO of a Pan African Bank and the first female CEO to take the helm. This is a position she has held until today and under her tenure, Mrs Bawuah has seen the profits of the bank increase by incredible margins.



The bank's deposits within the four years she has been at the helm of affairs rose from GHC350 million to the GHC1billion mark through 2016 deposit figures of over GHC3billion.

In 2015, as the MD/CEO of UBA Ghana, Mrs Bawuah was adjudged the overall Banking and Finance Female Personality of the Year 2014 at an awards ceremony held at the International Conference Centre in Accra.



The awards ceremony also saw her being awarded female banker of the year; while UBA’s innovative female tailor- made product for discerning women, RUBY, was adjudged the product of the year. The awards were organized by the National Women in Finance Magazine (NWIF).



Commenting on the CIMG 2016 awards, Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, thanked the staff and management of UBA for their enormous support since taking office. The celebrated banker was quick to mention her board as great part of her success as she continued to shower praise on them.



“Our energy has been revived from the top. There is a new direction and already we have begun restrategising from 2018 through to 2020. We will continue to support our customers, build our employees who are our most prized asset and partner government projects as we have done in the past” she said.



Mrs Bawuah was recently celebrated by Woman Rising, Ghana’s leading network of Women Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders who released a comprehensive & inspiring list of the Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders in Ghana featuring 50 leading corporate women from various business sectors aimed at recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the development of the Ghanaian economy and inspiring the next generation of globally minded women business leaders.



She was adjudged in the non-ranked top 50 female women in Ghana in that award.



Mrs. Bawuah comes with enormous experience in retail banking and marketing. She holds a BSc in Actuarial Science from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and a Legum Baccalaureus (LLB) with honors from the University of London, a diploma in Marketing from GIMPA and an EMBA (Finance) from the University of Ghana and also has numerous leadership qualifications from Harvard Business School, Columbia, University of New York, INSEAD and Institut Villa Pierrefeu in Switzerland.



