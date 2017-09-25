GCAA Cautions Public Against 2 ‘Unlicensed Airlines’

Related Stories The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has warned the public against transacting any business with Gold Star Airline and Global Ghana Airlines.



According to the Authority, the two Airlines do not have the necessary approval to commence operations.



It described the recent advertisements of operation by Gold Star Airline and Global Ghana Airlines as misleading, advising the general public not to deal with them.



The Director-General of GCAA, Simon Allotey, in a statement released said “It has come to our notice that Goldstar Airline has advertised flight operations from Accra, Ghana to destinations within Africa and other parts of the world.



“Similarly, Gobla Ghana Airlines, a Chicago-based company has also advertised flight operations between Accra, Ghana and Chicago, USA.”



“The above-mentioned advertisements are misleading and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority takes a very serious view of this,” the statement further explained.



“In the light of the above, the general public is hereby advised not conduct any business with these companies, as they do not have the necessary approvals from GCAA to commence such air operations.



“GCAA will abide by its mandate in ensuring that, stakeholders in the Aviation Industry in Ghana conduct their Air Transportation business in a safe and secure manner in accordance with National Laws, GCAA Regulations, International Standards and recommended the best practice,” the statement concluded.



Goldstar Air Reacts



The Chief Executive of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman has taken a strong exception to what he described as “misinterpretation” thrown out by the Ghana Civil Aviation authority about the company’s operations.



In a released statement captioned “Setting the records straight”, the CEO said “We want to state Categorical clear, that we take a serious exception to this misrepresentation”.



The statement said “Goldstar Air is a wholly own Ghanaian registered airline. We have been granted Air Carrier License by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and therefore duly certified.



“Goldstar Air is in a process of acquiring five Boeing aircrafts, which we have a guaranteed letter from reputable Ghanaian bank to support the purchasing arrangement.



“Goldstar Air though at the final stages of its Air Operator’s Certificate process, can still hold itself as a licensed airline.



“We find it strange to this press release since a previous Ghanaian airline flew with the same Air Carrier License we have, therefore it is the airline’s choice to wet lease an aircraft to operate or go for its’ own Air Operator’s Certificate.



“It is a plot to tarnish our image with a non-existent airline which was used as a basis for this press release.



“We are therefore introducing the Airline to Ghanaians as we await to complete our Air Operators Certificate.



“There have been no attempt to deceive the world of not having a License to operate”.