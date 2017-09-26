Konkomba Youth Calls For Peace In Kintampo

Library Image Related Stories The Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA) is calling for calm following the death of 15 persons at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region over misunderstanding between Konkomba farmers and Fulanis.



Over the last two months, 15 persons, including three Konkombas and 12 Fulanis have lost their lives following the misunderstanding between the two.



The Konkombas accused the Fulani's of allowing their cattle to destroy their foodstuffs on their farmlands leading to the confrontation resulting in the deaths.



The Konkomba Youth Association at a press conference in Kintampo called for calm between the two groups.



Charles Nyoja, National President of KOYA, addressing the media, said the farmers were starving as they could not go to their farms for foodstuff nor engage in their normal farm work.



Nyoja also condemned the biased media reportage. "Some media houses misinformed the general public, creating the unfortunate impression that Konkombas are violent people," Nyoja noted.



He called for a demarcated area for the Fulani herdsmen to rear their animals far from their farms.



He called for investigation into the activities of opinion leaders, who are behind the acts. He also called for the enactment of by-laws to regulate the activities of the Fulani herdsmen, especially on carrying and using weapons within communities.



They also called for a neutral and independent committee to be established to evaluate the farms destroyed by the cattle for the payment of compensation to the various farm owners.



Nyoja commended the MCE for Kintampo North, the regional police commander and his team and the Kintampo divisional police commander and his men for the effort put up in the heat of the disturbances.



He urged all Konkombas, and for that matter crop farmers, to remain calm and give the security officers the maximum cooperation to bring lasting peace in the municipality.



