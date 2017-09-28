CVM Puts Pressure On Govt To Legalise Banker-To-Banker

Library Image Related Stories Pressure group, Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), has, once again, called on the Akufo-Adddo administration to expedite action on the legalisation process of the Banker-to-Banker Lottery business in the country.



Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, Founder and President of CVM, Razak Kojo Opoku, stressed that bank-to-banker operators play a huge role in the country’s economy.



This, he said, is manifested through their generation of revenue for the state and employment activities.



To this end, Mr. Opoku urged government against passing the Lotto and Lotteries Authority Bill, 2017 into law.



Under the Lotto and Lotteries Authority Bill, 2017, he explained that no provision has been made for the legalisation of banker-to-banker lottery “adding further that… “no provision was made for the Public-Private Partnership of NLA with the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operations.”



He intimated that passing the Lotto and Lotteries Authority Bill, 2017, into law will amount to creating a monopoly for the NLA.



Mr. Opoku also used the opportunity to react to a press release issued recently by a group calling itself Concerned Workers of the National Lottery Authority, Ashanti Region.



According to the president of CVM, his group has not been paid to “tarnish the image of the NLA Boss, Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw, as alleged by the Concerned Workers of NLA, Ashanti Region.



However, he made it clear that “We are motivated and driven by the passion of making sure that President Akufo-Addo succeeds as one of the best President ever in Ghana.



…We are highly committed to ensuring that the NPP Government does not repeat the 2001-2008 mistakes which have the greatest potential of sending the NPP Government back to opposition.”



Against this backdrop, Mr. Opoku advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to seize the opportunity and correct what he described as “errors of the past and amend the monopoly of the NLA.



That when done, he indicated, will serve as a means of creating the enabling environment for the Private Sector Participation in the lottery business in the country.