OmniBank Holds SME Clinic for Entrepreneurs.

Related Stories Omnibank has organized a free training for SMEs, Business owners and managers of various institutions on best practices and solutions for managing various aspects of their businesses.



The clinic, its third for 2017 was on the topic “Innovative Financing Options or Businesses’ was to equip Members on their operations, knowledge on capital budgeting and capital structure decisions which have always been challenging.



Speaking at the event, Andrews Ayiku, a Business Coach explained that many businesses are facing various challenges because they lack experience and proper coaching, most of them also wait till they have urgent need before they start thinking of financing options and opportunities to enable them grow their businesses as entrepreneurs, that is why we at Omnibank is introducing the SME clinic to support the up and coming entrepreneurs



Identifying these challenges, Omnibank brought together seasoned professionals to engage the participants on the various funding opportunities available for them, he added



The programme which did not attract any charges but designed to equip and strengthen the SME’s as Corporate Social Responsibility of Omnibank was hosted at the British Council, Accra and facilitated by young entrepreneurs who are making strides in their businesses also provided training on various crucial management practices and exposed entrepreneurs to many other funding opportunities and partnerships.



In addition, it afforded managers the opportunities to know something about book keeping proceedings, budgeting and customer services.



Omnibank serves all customers equally well including large corporate and individuals. It has dedicated resources to fix the challenges in the SME Sector. Furthermore, the bank has used its experience over the years to develop products and packages that easily meet the needs of their target group.



Topics that were treated during the training session included knowing your Financial Products as SME’s, Difference between Funding & Financing, Source of Business Financing, Overdraft, Loans, Letters of Credit, Cash Flow Management in Business and Investment.



Facilitators for the training session included Ebow Quayson, Head of Business & personal Banking, Francis Opoku-Mensah, Development Banking & Head of Corporate Banking, Rashida Alhassan, and head of Enterprise Sales, Benjamin Nanor, and Head of private Equity.