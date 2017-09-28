GLICO Life Presents ICT Equipment To The Ghana Police Academy

Related Stories GLICO LIFE, a brand of choice and a leading name in Ghana’s life insurance market, has presented Information Communication Technology equipment to the Ghana Police Academy.



The donation of laptops and projectors presented was in fulfillment of GLICO LIFE’s corporate social responsibility in the area of community involvement.



Presenting the laptops and projectors, the Chief Business Development Officer (Group Business) of GLICO LIFE, Mr. Stephen Badu, remarked that GLICO LIFE appreciates the dedication and service of the Police Academy to train personnel for law enforcement and security of Ghanaians.



He added that as an indigenous Ghanaian company, the security of GLICO LIFE’s policyholders is paramount, thus the provision of ICT equipment goes a long way to facilitate the training of Police recruits for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



Receiving the items on behalf of the academy, the Commandant of the Ghana Police Academy, ACP Fosu-Ackaah, thanked GLICO LIFE for their kind gesture. He indicated that, “GLICO LIFE, as part of its client relationship building exercises, contacted the Academy some time back and enquired how they can support the training school. We implored that the Academy as a matter of urgency needed a projector and a laptop. We are therefore overwhelmed that they have over-delivered”.



The presentation ceremony was held at the Police Training Academy in Tesano and was attended by management members of GLICO LIFE in the persons of: Mr. John Ekar Smart-Chief Business Development Officer (Individual Life), and Mrs. Christina Alale-Mensah - Business Development Coordinator, Accra Main Office.



Commendably, GLICO LIFE is an insurance company that gives back not only to its customers (policy holders) but to all stakeholders and to Ghana in general.



For this reason, it takes appropriate actions to give back to the Ghanaian society through various campaigns, donations and partnerships.



GLICO LIFE is currently the only life insurance company in Ghana rated "B" by Standards & Poor's Rating Agency.



It is the parent company of GLICO GROUP; a Group of six companies, namely GLICO FINANCIAL, GLICO HEALTHCARE, GLICO HEALTHCARE, GLICO GENERAL and GLICO PENSIONS, altogether providing insurance and financial security and protection for the Ghanaian populace.