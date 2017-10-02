Re: Telephone Companies Are Ripping Off Ghanaian Customers

Related Stories MTN Ghana’s attention has been drawn to a two-part publication in the Daily Guide editions of Tuesday September 12, and Saturday September 16, 2017, captioned, “Telephone Companies Are Ripping off Ghanaian Customers (Part 1 & 2),” with authorship ascribed to Rodger Agyin.



Allegations made in the article are false and misleading, and MTN Ghana would like to seek redress in the same publication with same the prominence.



MTN totally rejects falsehoods stated by the author and further states categorically as follows:



1.Under no circumstances does MTN charge recipients for promotional messages.



2.MTN has instituted an electronic process that requires double confirmation for subscription to value added services. That process ensures that subscriptions are limited to proactive requests.



3.The requirement for end-of-call display of call duration and cost is a regulatory directive. MTN is a law-abiding company and fully operates within the legal and regulatory framework of Ghana. As per regulatory directive, MTN continues to display end-of-call notification of duration and cost immediately after each call made by an MTN subscriber.



4.MTN calculates accurate duration for billing purposes and completely rejects the claim that extra seconds are added to calls. Where discounts are applicable said discounts are applied as valid, and MTN has absolutely no interest in deceiving its valued customers.



5.It is MTN’s philosophy to give back to communities in which it operates, and the Company is proud of the positive impact it has made through corporate social investments over the ten years of existence of the MTN Ghana Foundation. The impact of 142 major projects and smaller initiatives completed by MTN Ghana Foundation in the areas of education, health and economic empowerment has been felt by more than three million people who are enjoying better lives because of the Foundation’s investments.



More people in rural as well as urban communities now have access to improved healthcare, thousands of expectant mothers can now deliver in hospitals close to their communities and many lives have been saved as a result of critical medical equipment made available by the Foundation. Children who used to sit in dangerous dilapidated structures now attend classes in comfortable, safe environments and tuition scholarships have sponsored the education of hundreds of needy children. Projects like the Ejisu Hospital Maternity Block, Tamale Teaching Hospital Neonatal Ward, Owerriman Secondary School Dormitory Block and MTN Teacher Improvement Awards are testimonies to the broad section of Ghanaians in every region of Ghana who have benefitted from MTN’s corporate social investments. MTN will continue to make such meaningful investments in spite of false statements such as those made by the author because we believe we have a responsibility to give back.



MTN Ghana is committed to providing the best mobile services and enhanced customer experience. As such we would like to assure our valued customers of our commitment to the social contract we have with them. Brightening the lives of our customers through the benefits of ICT and our social investments represent MTN’s mission and we remain focused on continued accomplishment of our mission.