Togbe Afede Wants Ghana To Expand Trade With Foreign Countries

Togbe Afede Related Stories President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede has admonished government to build strong trade cooperation with foreign countries to attain its objective of making Ghana a development hub on the continent.



Togbe Afede believes this is the surest way of ensuring a country beyond foreign aid as espoused by President Akufo-Addo.



He is convinced such a move will elevate Ghana’s status among the league of developed nations.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State made this known when the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Degmbol Tove, paid a courtesy call on him in Ho.



“Trade Corporation is the way forward for the development of our country so the objective of her majesty’s visit is quite consistent with what you have stood for all this time.



“We have transitioned from a low income to middle income country so the way forward, indeed for us, is to have more development as a way of making further progress and hopefully as desired by our government and our people enter the ranks of developed countries of this world and it can only happen if we promote trade relations,” he said.