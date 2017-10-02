Tullow Oil Provides Water Systems For Communities In Western Region

Related Stories Tullow Oil Ghana, lead Operator of the Jubilee and Tweneboa, Enyera and Ntomme (TEN) offshore oilfields, has provided small town water systems to 33 communities and institutions in six coastal districts in the Western Region.



The water systems includes the construction of high tower concrete stands with 1000-litre Polytanks per project, connected to customized treatment plants and standpipes for easy access.



The beneficiary communities in the Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis includes Shama, Ahanta West, Nzema East Municipality, Ellembelle and the Jomoro Districts who hitherto had to struggle to access water.



The Managing Director of Tullow Oil Ghana, Mr. Charles Darku, said the construction of the water systems which was one of its social investments projects, was carried out by its trained management personnel.



“Today marks an important milestone in the delivery of our shared responsibility agenda in the Western Region, particularly in the six coastal districts where we are gathered to inaugurate the Sustainable Clean Water Project”.



“Boards will be constituted in each of the beneficiary districts to ensure community ownership and sustainability of the project he added”.



Mr. Darku explained that some of the water systems were constructed in the communities in response to requests by people in those areas.



According to him, access to good health service and clean water were cardinal to the company’s social performance commitment.



After a successful development of independent oilfields, Tullow has continued to champion several social investments for communities within its operational areas.



The chief of Azuleloana in the Ellembelle disctrict, Nana Addo Nreda, expressed their appreciation to the company for the provision of the water system.



He acknowledged the support by Tullow to deprived communities, including the provision of educational and road facilities over the years.



