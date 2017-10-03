OmniBank CEO Grabs 40 Under 40 Award

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of OmniBank, Philip Oti Mensah has won the 40 Under 40 Awards Male Personality Honorary Awards.



This comes on the back of winning the 20 Under 40 Award, SME Financial Services CEO of the Year (Ghana Corporate Executives and Entrepreneur Awards) and emerged the 3rd most reputable Bank CEO in Ghana (Reputation Poll, 2017) earlier this year



Known for his visionary, hands-on and result-oriented approach, he has led his team from minnows in the Savings and Loans Industry to a top player and subsequently a universal bank.



Commenting on the feat, Mr Oti Mensah acknowledged the support of the OmniBank team and his family for their support.



“I want to thank the shareholders, the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of OmniBank for making Philip Oti-Mensah's leadership possible. I dedicate this award to them. And of course I say a big thanks to my beautiful wife and my daughters,” he stated.



Whilst elated, Philip also noted that this feat will rather spur him to be humbler and work harder.



With over 15 years’ experience in SME banking and commitment to SME development, Mr. Oti-Mensah has influenced the growth of many small entrepreneurs to succeed.