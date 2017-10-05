DP World and Ghana’s President Talk Customs

Related Stories DP World Group has met with the President of Ghana to discuss cooperation in customs technology, port operations, developing a freezone, rail transport and inland container depots to develop trade.



A new customs agreement with Dubai company Customs World opens new areas for cooperation between the global port operator and the West African country.



Customs World is a subsdiary of PCFC (Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation) - Trakhees, which provides services to Dubai World and its subsidiaries in Dubai, as well as other areas controlled by Dubai Customs.



Ghana signed a deal with Customs World in which it will supply customs clearing services in the country and a national single window.



Customs World had acquired West Blue Ghana, the Ghanian IT firm engaged for the provision of Ghana’s national single window and its risk management system, back in September, 2017.



Customs World plans to invest in new technologies and training for digital customs platforms, as it does in other countries worldwide.



The implementation of the new systems will be based on a risk engine that will improve efficiency in the country’s ports and customs operations.



It targets an increase in the government’s revenue, while it reduces the cost of doing business at the ports for businesses.



Another goal of the customs upgrades is to make processes efficient, lowering costs for ports and transport providers and enabling more efficient trade flows.



Ghana’s trade development projects will also support businesses aiming to reach international markets.



A report by DP World on Africa an arm of the US magazine The Economist called Intelligence Unit projected an 8.3% reduction in trade costs from various trade-related projects.



DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “Integrating ports, customs, and freezones in Ghana will benefit the country enormously, enabling business to trade faster and more efficiently than ever before.”



“Dubai is a model for the world and we can support developing nations such as Ghana in the long term implementation of such strategies as the recent agreement with Customs World demonstrates. Our flagship Jebel Ali port in Dubai is a pioneer with its logistics corridor connecting freezone, port and nearby airport with customs operations and digital processes such as the Dubai Trade portal to enable companies to move their goods.



Ghana’s ports and customs systems can make it a regional trade transport and logistics hub and a leader on the continent. Trade and not just aid is one of the key action points African nations have raised and development of infrastructure and transport connectivity will help considerably. Trade is a gateway to development and regional cooperation through public private partnerships and will benefit all. Africa is in a unique position in that it has the chance to trade with an untapped market – itself. Countries such as Ghana can help make this ambition a reality given its access to the sea and the fact that 90% of trade in Africa is along its coastline".