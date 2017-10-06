Tips To Avoid Mobile Money Fraud

Related Stories Mobile money fraud has in recent times heightened with unsuspecting individuals been swindled by fraudsters.



Statistics show that at least 50 percent of Mobile Money subscribers have either experienced one form of fraud or have been a target from Mobile Money fraudsters. Here are some few tips to help avert Mobile Money fraud.



.Never disclose your secret pin to anybody, including vendors.

.Change your pin periodically to avoid being hacked.

.Keep your Mobile Money account secret.

.Transfer money into your wallet before sending to a third party.

.Call to verify if money have been received when using the services of vendors in town.

.Don’t download suspicious apps.

.Double check to confirm if indeed money has been mistakenly sent into your wallet before you resend.

.Be vigilante when making a mobile money transaction.

.Avoid mentioning out loud your contact when at the vendor, instead write it on a piece of paper and hand it over directly to the vendor.

.Do not open a Facebook account with your mobile money number; it can easily be profiled by fraudsters.

.Ignore suspicious text messages asking for money to release a package or prize especially if you have not been engaged in any draw or raffle.

.Conduct checks on people you employ to operate Mobile Money Service.

.Know Your Mobile Money Agent – Be wary of where you visit to conduct Mobile Money transactions.