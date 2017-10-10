Stanbic Bank Speaks on Revenue leakage at Korle-Bu

Related Stories Stanbic Bank has presented an efficient software to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital to help bring an end to Revenue management and also increase their revenue by not just cash collection, but will improve the hospital’s operations in both operational and clinical care.



The software would be use to generate bills at all billing point and also collect payments via digital and cash, which will enable smooth running of the hospital.



The software will also help in bed management in all units and there will be real time view of all transactions 24/7 to ensure transparency which will result in blocking revenue leakage.



Aiming to have revenue leakage at the hospital eradicated, the management of the Korle-Bu teaching hospital engaged a couple of banks to help secure the funds. A total of six banks were shortlisted to undergo a competitive selection process. Stanbic Bank emerged first and Unibank was 4th, so a decision was taken to select Stanbic Bank that was first to partition the collection of revenue in the hospital.



Stanbic Bank successfully presented an efficient software but UniBank failed to attend the two presentation sessions therefore management of the hospital awarded the contract to Stanbic Bank to start the new software in the entire hospital which is valued at USD240,000.