ADB Gets New Board

A statement from the Bank to the Ghana Stock Exchange said the reconstitution takes effect from the first of August this year.



According to the statement the nine member board is chaired by Mr. Alex Bernasko.



The Vice Chairman of the board is Patrick Kingsley- Nyinah who is the Deputy MD of Belstar, one of the shareholders of the bank.



Other members of the board are Kwabena Dapaah – Siakwan, Nana Ama Serwa Bonsu, Dr Adu Anane Antwi a former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



Other members are Mr. Frank Kwame Osei, Prof David Abdulai, George Kwabena Abankwah – Yeboah and Dr. John Kofi Mensah who is the MD of the bank.



Mr. Alex Bernasko



Mr. Alex Bernasko is a legal practitioner and Notary Public. He had a long and successful career in central banking, rising to become the Secretary to the Bank of Ghana and then Advisor and member of the Bank’s top management, positions he held till his retirement in 2012. He has served on several Board of Directors including the Export Development and Investment Fund (EDIF), Ghana Tourist Development Company and Agricultural Development Bank (1998-2001).



Mr Patrick Nyinah



Mr Patrick Nyinah is the Deputy Managing Director of Belstar Capital Ltd, one of the shareholders of the bank. He brings to the board several years of rich investment Banking experience which has seen him champion developments in the industry including Stock Exchange regulations and market development initiatives like listing of the First Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the Ghana Stock Exchange.



Dr. Adu Anane Antwi



Dr. Adu Anane Antwi who is a lawyer and a Chartered Accountant, was the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission from July 2001 to December 2016 when he retired. He has special interest in corporate governance and have conducted extensive research into corporate governance issues having published a number of articles on the subject as well as facilitated in various workshops and seminars aimed at providing training and guidance for corporate managers in the practice of good corporate governance since 2002.



Dr. John Kofi Mensah



Dr. John Kofi Mensah holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree (Finance option) from the Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland.



He also holds an MSc degree in Banking and Finance from FINAFRICA in Milan, Italy and a BA degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana, Legon.



He has over twenty-six years’ experience within the banking industry with special expertise in Treasury Management, Credit management, Foreign Operations and nurturing new and distressed banks and financial institutions.



He is credited with the transformation of First Capital Plus into a bank from a savings and Loans company.



Prior to joining First Capital Plus, he was the Deputy Managing Director of Unibank Ghana.



