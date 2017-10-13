ADB Grants Full Scholarship To Visually Impaired

Related Stories The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has granted a four-year fully paid educational scholarship to Ms Regina Akomah, a brilliant, needy visually impaired lady, to enable her to pursue tertiary education.



Having missed an earlier opportunity due to financial difficulties, Ms Akomah gained admission for the second time to study for a Bachelor of Education (Special Education) degree at the University of Education, Winneba, beginning the 2017/18 academic year.



Presentation



The Managing Director of the bank, Dr John Kofi Mensah, said in a brief remark that upon receipt of the sponsorship letter from Ms Akomah requesting for payment of her admission fees for the first year, the bank made further checks on her background and were very impressed with her academic records to date, thus the decision to give her a full sponsorship for the entire duration of her course.



“This will make the assistance more meaningful to Ms Akomah and impactful to the society at large,” he said.



The sponsorship package includes full tuition and hostel fees to be paid at the beginning of each year for four years.



According to Dr Mensah, the bank had over the years sponsored several programmes and projects in health, education, agriculture and tourism.



“We continue to be the major sponsor of a three-bedroom house to the National Best Farmer every year as well as our sponsorships of key national events all in our quest to give back to the society we operate in,” he stated.



Appreciation



Ms Akomah was full of praise to the management of the bank for the surprise package which went beyond her humble request for just a year.



“I was hesitant to make a request for a four-year sponsorship because most institutions wouldn’t want to carry such a burden on their finances but ADB out of their benevolence decided to make my dream of having tertiary education a reality,” she said.



ADB also supports tourism promotion, provision of quality education for the less privileged and the provision of good health facilities in deprived areas.