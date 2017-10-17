Lotteries To Undergo Reforms

Related Stories The new board of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) says it is bent on changing the face of the lotto business in Ghana.



It believes more opportunities exist in the lotto business.



The new board, under the leadership of Torgbui Nyonyo, has hinted of plans to introduce reforms in the operations of the Authority with a view to protecting the public purse.



The board also said it intends to expand the market and also pursue the President’s vision of creating employment and mobilising funds for national development.



He disclosed this while addressing a staff durbar on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the NLA head office in Accra.



Other members of the board include Philip Aning, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Henry Yentumi, Helen AwoZiwu, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and Joana Frances Adda.



Torgbui Nyonyo further said the board is committed to ensuring the achievement of sustainable growth in the lotto business through good corporate governance.



He emphasized that attaining departmental and individual set targets, prudent management of resources, and most importantly, staff motivation are contributory factors to achieving these.



The chairman, who is also a member of the Council of State, announced that the Director-General had forwarded outstanding operational, administrative and welfare-related issues that need urgent attention to the Board.



However, there is need for the three-month old board to have some orientation on the institutional background.



Torgbui Nyonyo added that from the records, staff did not meet their 2016 set targets, a critical determinant for either paying or not paying bonus.



“Administratively staff do not qualify to earn bonus, however, considering the fact that there was a success in operational excellence notably, an increase in revenue despite the challenging economic environment and unstable electricity supplies amongst others that affected businesses, the Board will approve the payment of 2016 bonus to staff by the end of October.”



He was, however, quick to caution that the 2017 bonus will be paid only upon achievement of set targets.



The chairman encouraged management to get closer to staff through informal social activities.



He assured staff that the board will interact with their counterparts in the other regions.