GH¢6 Million Stolen At Nduom’s Bank

GN Bank, an indigenous private Ghanaian commercial bank, owned by Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has been hit by a massive fraud totaling over GH¢6 million.



The fraud involves some staff of the bank, and who are currently in custody at the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Accra.



They were said to have used electronic means to transfer the huge amount into various banks unknown to management, until luck eluded them, when a female staff tipped off her superiors.



Last week, some of them were planning to flee from the country but were swiftly picked up by the police and a team of the bank’s security from their homes and hideouts.



They were subsequently locked up for investigation.



In the process, over GH¢4 million, was retrieved from them.



It is not clear, whether the bank, intends to pursue the matter in court or wish to bury it in order not to weaken customer confidence. Both officials of the bank and Police CID, are not ready to give out their names.