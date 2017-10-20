Explore Digital Possibilities In Identifying Business Opportunities

Related Stories Ethel Coffie, Founder and CEO of Edel Consult, has prescribed digital entrepreneurship as one of the ways that young people could create and engage in start-up innovations.



She said this requires the creation of an entrepreneurial eco-system which is necessary to rake in the expected advantages for developing starts-ups.



Coffie expressed the position in her contribution to a panel discussion at the 2017 edition of the Mobex Africa Conference which came off in Accra.



The Conference also provided the platform for industry players to exhibit products, services and dialogue on innovative ways of using technology to empower the youth in identifying employment opportunities in the sector.



The fast pace of digital evolution makes it imperative for the country to prioritize technology education, application and mainstreaming in national and economic life in order to benefit from attracting business opportunities, as well as start-up innovations.



The conference on the theme ‘’Digital Possibilities: Think, Build and Sell’’ brought together multiple global multinational brands, technologists, investors, tech consumers and the public to network and discuss the visible trends in technology and its implementation to business opportunities.