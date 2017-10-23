We Gave Ghana Value For Money – AMERI

Related Stories AMERI Energy has said it gave Ghana value for money in the 510 million-dollar power plants it supplied the country during the acute power crisis under former President John Mahama.



AMERI, in a statement ahead of a scheduled meeting with the Energy Committee of Parliament, said even though they are confident of the integrity of their arrangement with Ghana, they admit the government has the right to reassess the deal.



“AMERI acknowledges that the Government of Ghana has every right to assess all public contracts for value of money or quality of delivery. The company strongly believes the project delivered on both. An independent report by renowned auditors PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PwC) found that, out of 7 similar projects, the Ameri plant at Takoradi offered the best value for money,” the statement said.



The statement added: “When we entered Ghana, the country was going through its worst energy crisis. The only option on the table for the Government was a rental deal, which offered no value for money to the country. We are proud to say that we are the only company working in the region which offered and delivered a short term 5 year BOOT (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer) solution, installed in record time the power plant features brand new, state of the art GE turbines.”



Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee has granted a request by former Power Minister, Kwabena Donkor, to allow the media to cover his testimony before the committee. Mr. Donkor was in charge when the deal was signed with AMERI.