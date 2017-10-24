No Room For White Elephant Factories – ‘One-D, One-F’ Co-Ordinator

Gifty Ohene Konadu Related Stories The ‘One District, One Factory’ Secretariat says it is focused and determined to roll out new factories with very strong commercial viability and high levels of sustainability, and not just cut sod to create “white elephant” projects just to excite the people.



Giving an update of what the secretariat has been up to after the launch of its first project in Ekumfi in August, National Co-ordinator of the programme, Gifty Ohene Konadu said her office has been keen on scrutinising proposal for any project under the programme to ensure that market accessibility.



“Priority attention is being given to the structuring of strong off-taker agreements conducive for efficient survival,” she noted.



She, however, indicated that when the secretariat fully addresses all teething problems associated with the proposals for projects it has received, it will begin the rapid construction of the factories across the country.



She further indicated that her outfit has also made engagements with lead investors and provided them with the necessary information that would help them put their projects in shape in order to access and meet the requirements of the various financial institutions.



“With our discussions with the financial institutions, we are getting closer to conclude on projects that are viable and have met all the requirements necessary to access credit”, she added.



The first project under the ‘One District, One Factory’ was the launch of a pineapple processing factory on August 25, 2017 at Ekumfi in the Central Region.



The first phase of that project is anticipated to engage over 500 and provide 200 direct jobs.



