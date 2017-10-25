Gov’t Announces Re-Registration Of SIM Cards

Related Stories Government is making strong moves to protect Ghana’s cyber eco-system from unforeseen attacks and also build its capacity against any future cyber attacks.



National Cyber Security Centre and re-registration of SIM cards were prominent issues at the ongoing National Cyber Security Week.



The event has seen experts in Ghana’s cybersecurity converging to brainstorm over how to keep Ghana’s cyberspace safe.



Deputy Communications Minister, Vincent Sowah Odotei, told Starr Business that government will ensure the re-registration works.



“We have learned our lessons and I can assure you that we will make sure we roll out a system that is sustainable, that is resilient and that will address the needs that we want, we are not going to go to the relapse system that happened the last time, never.”