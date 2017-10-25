NPA To Auction 15 Fuel-Smuggling Trucks

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Alhassan Tampuli, has told participants at the ongoing Oil Trading and Logistics Downstream Week in Lagos, Nigeria, of the stringent measures the Authority had put in place to curb fuel smuggling in the country.



He said the NPA, in collaboration with National Security, had recently confiscated 15 trucks which were found to be engaging in the said illegal acts.



"By virtue of NPA's Act (Act 691) we are not able to use our law to sue them. So we are partnering with Custom Excise and Preventive Service in Ghana to use their Law to confiscate all these 15 trucks and we are about to put them on auction.



"When we are done, we will revoke the licenses of all these exporters and we will ban all their Directors from actively participating in the downstream petroleum industry. That is the way we think will bring sanity to the industry in Ghana," he stressed.



Present at the exhibition were Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam; CEO of Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, and CEO of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Mr Kweku Agyemang Duah.





