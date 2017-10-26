RIA Money Transfer Celebrates 30 Years In Ghana

Related Stories International money transfer brand Ria Money Transfer has celebrated 30 years of successfully doing business in Ghana.



The 30 years milestone celebration was climaxed with a dinner gala dubbed “RIA Money Transfer Bank Partner Dinner And Awards”.



RIA put together the classy event to show appreciation to it partners and celebrate banks in Ghana who have partnered them over the past three decades.



Award winning Singer Irene Logan and Comedian Hogan entertained the audience as they wined and dinned on the memorable evening.



Ria Money Transfer (Ria) is one of the leading money transfer companies worldwide, with millions of transactions per month processed through an extensive network of agents located in more than 204,000 locations in 135 countries on 6 continents worldwide.



Ria guarantees that your money is safe and that your family and loved ones will receive it on time. Ria stores and agent locations are conveniently located, their rates are competitive and their service is fast, friendly and reliable. You can send money to your recipient online for cash pick-up at a Ria Agent Location or via bank deposit.



Below is the full list of winners on the night:



a) Outstanding Teller Awards ( For Best Performing Tellers) 2017



1. Ms. Ruth Antwi – umb Ghana- Kama Plaza Branch in Kumasi



Ria is pleased to present to you the Outstanding Teller Award for your passion, consistency, availability and deep sense of commitment over the years, and in 2017. This has brought great relief, smiles and hope for several people within the services of Ria and UMB Ghana Kumasi branch.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



2. Linda Adjoa Nsafoah –GCB Bank Ltd - Sunyani Branch



Ria is pleased to present to you the outstanding Teller Award for your passion, consistency, availability and deep sense of commitment over the years, and in 2017. This has brought great relief, smiles and hope for several people within the services Ria and GCB Bank Sunyani branch.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



3. Edwin Daniel Arthur - Unibank - Madina Branch



Ria is pleased to present to you the outstanding Teller Award for your passion, consistency, availability and deep sense of commitment over the years, and in 2017. This has brought great relief, smiles and hope for several people within the services of Ria and uniBank Madina branch.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.





b) Staff Excellence Awards (For Specific Bank Staff)



4. Best Ria Ambassador Award - Adwoa Manko Buadu- GCB Bank Ltd



Ria is pleased to present you the Ria Brand Ambassador Award. You have championed the Ria service in your institution with dedication, professionalism, attention to detail and persistence. Through this, you have become and known voice and face in our entire organization, and the fruits of your efforts are clear.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



5. Award for Exceptional Performance in Technology Integration - Nii Armah Annan - GCB Bank Ltd



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for Exceptional Performance in Technology Integration, for the outstanding work and contribution to our partnership with GCB Bank as you led a seamless technology integration phase, which was one of kind.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



6. Award for Best Money Transfer Team 2017 – Access Bank (Ghana) Money Transfer Team



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for the Best Money Transfer Team in 2017, for your unrivaled dedication and attention to detail. You are a very efficient and proactive team and it is challenging and great fun to work with you all.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



c). Corporate Awards – Awards for deserving banks



7. Fastest Growing Bank Partner Award 2017- Ecobank Ghana



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for the Fastest Growing Bank Partner in 2017. Your commitment and determination to make this partnership succeed, has yielded good returns in 2017 and we are inspired by your passion.



We appreciate you. Go Ecobank Go!



8.Best Technology Driven Bank Partner Award 2017 - GT Bank (Ghana)



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for Best Technology Driven Bank Partner in 2017. Technology lies at the center of our service. Your expertise and resilience in this area is very impressive, and this enables us to offer a seamless service to our cherished customers.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



9. Award for Best Bank Partner In Customer Service 2017 - uniBank (Ghana) Ltd.



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for Best Bank Partner in Customer Service in 2017 for your excellence, reliability, positive attitude and dedication to our service over the years, and in 2017. Our customers love you, as you always offer an exceptional service.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



10. Most Accessible Bank Partner Award 2017– GCB Bank Ltd.



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for the Most Accessible Bank Partner 2017, for your large network of branches situated in convenient and easy to find locations, in the cities and in the most remote areas. You are indeed a bank of choice.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



11. Best Ria Brand Champion Award 2017 – GT Bank (Ghana) Ltd.



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for the Best Ria Brand Champion in 2017, for going the extra mile to promote our service inside and outside your branches. Thank you for continuously marketing Ria and helping us color Ghana in orange.



We appreciate you. Go GT Bank Go!



12. Long Service and Commitment Award – umb Ghana



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for Long Service and Commitment. This journey started in 2008 when UMB become our very first direct bank partner in Ghana. Your consistency and commitment over the years reassures our cherished customers and offers great confident in our service.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



13. Award for Best Bank in Sub-Agent Partnerships 2017 – Ecobank Ghana



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for the Best Bank in Sub-Agent Partnerships in 2017. Our service grows as our network grows. Your commitment to Sub-Agent expansion is unbeatable and you so this with speed and efficiency.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



14. Best Compliance Support Partner Award 2017 – ADB Ltd Ghana



Ria is pleased to present you this Award for the Best Compliance Support Partner in 2017. At Ria compliance is everyone’s responsibility. Your exceptional support and attention to this key area of our business gives us great comfort.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



15. Special Award for Prestige Banking Experience 2017 – Stanbic Bank



Ria is pleased to present you this Special Award for Prestige Banking Experience in 2017. Our beneficiaries walk into you banking halls and you make them feel extremely special, offering great comfort and the most unique and modern service experience.



We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.



16. Special Award for Going Above and Beyond 2017 – Zenith Bank Ghana



Ria is pleased to present you this Special Award Going Above and Beyond in 2017. There is a special dive and push that you have brought on board. A can-do and extra mile attitude which is needed in this business area, and is set to make this partnership more rewarding.



We appreciate you. Go Zenith Go!



d) Overall Bank Partner of the Year Award.



17. Bank Partner of the Year Award (Second Runner Up) 2017 - Ecobank Ghana



Ria is pleased to present you this Award as the Bank Partner of the Year in 2017 (Second Runner Up) for your outstanding service and business performance.



We appreciate you. Go Ecobank Go!



18. Bank Partner of the Year Award (First Runner Up) 2017– uniBank (Ghana) Ltd



Ria is pleased to present you this Award as the Bank Partner of the Year in 2017 (First Runner Up) for you outstanding service and business performance.



We appreciate you. Go uniBank Go!



19. Bank Partner of Year Award (Winner) 2017 – GCB Bank



Ria is pleased to present you this Award as the Bank Partner of the Year in 2017 (Winner) for your exceptional service and business performance.



We appreciate you. Go GCB Go!



