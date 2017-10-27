Four Join GCB Board

Related Stories Four additional members have been sworn onto the Board of GCB Bank Ltd. as directors.



They are Mr Samuel Amankwah, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr Francis Arthur-Collins, Mr Ray Ankrah and Mr Osman Ayuba.



This brings to 10 the number of directors appointed to the Board of the Bank.



In June this year, Mr. Nik Amarteifio, Mr. Richard Oppong and Nana Saara III, Queen-Mother of Denkyira became Board members.



It will be recalled that Mr. Jude Arthur, an accomplished banker was recently appointed Board Chairman of the Bank together with Mrs. Lydia Essah and Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, the Managing Director.



Mr Amankwah replaces Mr Samuel Sarpong, who retired from the service of the Bank in May this year as COO and Executive member of the Board of the Bank. Source: Daily Graphic