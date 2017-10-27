Deputy Minister Proposes ‘One District, One Melcom’

library image Related Stories Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsey has proposed the establishment of a Melcom branch in each district of the country.



He said managers of the Melcom Group of Companies can make a mark in the retail industry by establishing one branch of Melcom in each of the 216 districts in the country.



The Minister made this proposal during the official opening of the 38th branch of Melcom at Achimota last Wednesday.



He commended the officials of Melcom for their consistency and continuous investment in the country, and urged them to do more since government is doing its best to make the country business friendly.

He said government is also doing well to create job opportunities for the youth and Ghanaians through industrial transformation, and also called on retailers and other businesses to improve their business environments. He appealed to Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana goods.



Head of communications at Melcom Group of Companies, Godwin Avenorgbor said their key to doing business at Melcom is safety and security.



He said the 38th branch of the company was constructed with due diligence, and it is a four-storey concrete and disability-friendly building with a single basement parking space, along with a concrete rooftop which can be used for open-air parties and other events.



He said although the company is owned by expatriates who began business dating as far back as 1989, they have given opportunities to lots of Ghanaians, adding that out of the 38 branches, 34 of them are managed by Ghanaians.



He added that by February 2018, only one of the branches would be managed by a foreigner.