Fidelity Bank Rewards Customers In The 10x Richer Promo 3rd Draw

Related Stories Fidelity Bank has made five (5) more lucky customers of the Bank 10x richer in the 3rd draw of the Fidelity 10x Richer Promo held at Takoradi in the Western region bringing the total number of winners so far to 15 customers.



The five (5) lucky customers are Esther Okuto of the Mamprobi Branch, Shadrach Amo-Mensah of the Kantamantoi Branch, and Dolly Atefoe of the Spintex Road Branch.



The rest are Benneth Arthur of the Tarkwa Branch and Joshua Tandoh of the Takoradi Market Circle Branch.



These winners all had their coupon balance multiplied by 10, with each winning GHC5,000.00



The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden, said, he was optimistic that the money won will make an impact in the lives of the lucky customers.



“Today, five lucky customers have become 10x richer and will have the opportunity to expand their businesses, pay school fees, and invest in a building project amongst others. At Fidelity Bank, we do not decide what you do with your money, we give you the purchasing power to pursue your most pressing needs”.



Mr Baiden used the occasion to assure customers of the Bank’s strength in the face of Bank of Ghana increasing the minimum capital requirement.



“I am very sure most of you have heard that the Bank of Ghana will from next year increase the minimum capital requirement to GHC 400 million. This news send shivers down the spine of many Ghanaians, making them wonder whether their banks will be able to meet this requirement. Well, as customers of Fidelity Bank, I will like to assure you that, your bank is in a very good financial standing and we are very well on track to meet this requirement.”



He urged customers to deposit more to increase their chances of winning big in the monthly draws, particularly, the grand draw in which GHC 150,000.00 will be won by three customers.



Customers present had their interest whipped as they witnessed testimonials from some customers who had won in the first and second draws.



Fidelity Bank launched the Fidelity 10x Richer Promo in June this year to reward loyal customers as well as inculcate in Ghanaians a savings culture.



In each monthly draw, five lucky customers will each have their coupon balance multiplied by 10. The grand draw will however offer 3 lucky customers the chance to have their coupon balance multiplied by 10X10, walking away with a total of GHS 150, 000. In all, Fidelity Bank is rewarding customers with cash prizes of almost GHS300, 000.



New customers will be required to open a current or savings account with a minimum deposit of GHS 500 or multiples of GHS 500. The money must stay in the account for a minimum of one month or more to qualify for the draw.



Existing customers will be required to top up existing account balances with GHS 500 or multiples of it. The new funds must also stay in the account for a minimum of one month or more to qualify.