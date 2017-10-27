Ghana Government To Support Asamoah Gyan's Planned 'Baby Jet' Airline

Related Stories Ghana government will fully support Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to succeed with his own Airline.



The country's Aviation minister Cecilia Dapaah has revealed the Akufo-Addo government will offer a supporting hand to ensure the iconic football star thrive in the industry.



The 31-year-old player has been given the OK to set up the airline, which will bear his nickname ' Baby Jets'. Speaking at the 2017 African Airshow in Ghana,President Akufo-Addo said: "I've been reliably informed that the captain of our senior national football team, Asamoah Gyan has obtained an air carrier licence.



"He is working feverishly to establish an airline, obviously called Baby Jet Airlines.



And that point has been reiterated by the country's aviation minister.



“My vision as an Aviation Minister is to grow the aviation sector through Infrastructure Development and Airlines. I wish Asamoah Gyan very well and we’ll support him for taking this bold step to start an airline. I will urge all Ghanaians to support Baby Jet airlines," she said.



"I wish Asamoah Gyan very well and we'll support him for taking this bold step to start an airline. We will offer him the necessary support and advice."








