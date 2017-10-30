UK-Ghana Chamber Of Commerce To Host First Business Excellence Awards

Related Stories The UK- Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) has announced its intentions to host its first annual Business Excellence Awards and Dinner Gala to celebrate and appreciate its members.



The event will also create a platform for members of the chamber to interact with high-level members of the Ghanaian government and other key players in Ghana’s corporate community.



The event is expected to be held on 2nd December 2017.



At a press briefing in Accra, the President of the UKGCC, Tony Burkson, said “This gala will celebrate not just Ghana, but our members and their businesses. There are 16 categories to this effect”.



He mentioned Employer of the Year, Exporter of the Year, and SME of theYear, Best CSR Project, Best Logistics Company as some of the categories the awards will focus on.



The rest are Best Brand of the Year, Most successful company of the year, Best Local Partner, Best Social Impact Project, Best Think-Tank, Best Engine Graduate, Best in Innovation and British Entrepreneur of the Year.



In his statement he also added that, “the UKGCC celebrated its first anniversary this year since we started operations in Ghana. We are also increasing in number in terms of membership and therefore, will continue to push the trade agenda between Ghana and the UK”.



The Head of Trade for the Department for International Trade at British High Commission, Annah O’Akuwanu, commended the Chamber for its work. “The UKGCC is proactive, timely and has become credible with its operations in Ghana and the UK which I believe is a great achievement for the Chamber”, she added.