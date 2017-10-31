Gov’t Will Support Baby Jet Airways – Minister

Related Stories Cecilia Dapaah, Minister for Aviation says government will fully support Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan to succeed with his planned airline.



President Akufo-Addo announced the player has secured the necessary documentation to operate an airline when he opened the first Aerospace and Aviation Exhibition of West Africa, dubbed “African Airshow” at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra Wednesday.



The President commended Gyan for his vision, promising his government is committed to making the domestic airline business more viable.



Speaking in an interview with STARRFM’S morning show host, Mrs. Dapaah said the government will provide the appropriate climate for Asamoah Gyan to succeed.



“My vision as an Aviation Minister is to grow the aviation sector through Infrastructure Development and Airlines. I wish Asamoah Gyan very well and we’ll support him for taking this bold step to start an airline.



“I will urge all Ghanaians to support Baby Jet airlines. I wish Asamoah Gyan very well and we’ll support him for taking this bold step to start an airline. We will offer him the necessary support and advice,” she noted.



On the plan to start a national airline, Mrs. Dapaa said the government is yet to identify a partner for the project. “We don’t know our partner yet but I can assure all that we’ll get the best.



We are looking at best practices around the world and we’ll start in a modest way and grow. Nobody in this world now starts an airline for sentimental reasons.



“We have a pull of talents; Ghanaian crew and Pilots”, she said, adding that Ghana’s aviation system is the best in the region.



“With regards to the Air navigation services, I think we are the best in the sub-region, if not in Africa”.