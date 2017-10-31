Ghana Is Favourable For Renewable Energy Business –Delegation of German Industry and Commerce

Related Stories The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana), the official trade promotion and German private sector representation office in Ghana, has described Ghana as a favourable business destination for investors in renewable energy to explore.



The Delegate of the German Industry and Commerce in Ghana, Mr Maximilian Butek, said the government’s zeal to help improve the renewable energy industry would contribute significantly in attracting investors.



“The issue of reliable source of energy is not getting less important in the country and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced his commitment to work assiduously to attract investments into the renewable energy sector,” he told the Daily Graphic in Accra.



He was speaking in an interview ahead of the 2017 West African Clean Energy and Environment Exhibition and Conference (WACEE’ 17) slated to start from Tuesday, November 7, 2017 to Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



WACEE’ 17



AHK Ghana organises the annual flagship event in collaboration with Fairtrade Messe, an expert in fairs and exhibitions management.



The three-day specialised exhibition and conference is unique for major stakeholders in the clean energy and environment sector to showcase case studies, products, solutions and innovations to the international business clientele, raise awareness of their companies and projects, as well as extend their business contacts.



WACEE 2017 is expected to host over 30 exhibitors and a three-day conference on the theme; “Renewable Energy and Environmental Technologies in the Context of Development: Future Challenges and Directions.”



More than 2,000 professional visitors and conference participants are expected to attend the event.



New technologies



Commenting on the theme, Mr Butek said WACEE’17 was to help showcase new technologies and make a case that renewable energy was the cheapest alternative source of conventional power in the world.



“We believe that green technology is a perfect industry for creating jobs in the country. We also believe that the Ghanaian economy must be driven by the local industries; therefore, skills transfer, as well as education in this field is needed,” the delegate added.



Conferences



A number of organisations are supporting the WACEE ’17 conferences.



They include Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS); the Inclusive Business Action Network (IBAN); Yingli Namene West Africa Ltd; Jekora Ventures Ltd, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd and Partnership in Solar Energy between EBZ (Germany) – CPF (Cameroun).



For the fourth time since its inception, WACEE’17 will feature an official “Made in Germany” pavilion comprising 13 German exhibitors and also host the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.



There will also be an exhibition by international exhibitors across the globe, as well as the start-up corner to support young indigenous Ghanaian companies.



One-district, one-factory



Mr Butek observed that attracting investors into Ghana’s renewable energy industry would go a long way to help provide reliable energy to power the government’s district industrialisation programme, the one district, one-factory.



“In order to support the one-district, one-factory agenda, investments in infrastructure, including energy, are needed. Therefore, we believe that WACEE 2017 serves as a platform to attract investors into Ghana’s renewable energy industry,” he said.



