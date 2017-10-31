De’time Centre Opens Accra Retail Outlet

Related Stories De'time Center, a leading Ghanaian brand in retail and wholesale of world class brand of watches has opened it's second sales outlet at Makola Shopping Mall phase II in Accra.



The opening which occurred last week will provide Ghanaians with quality watches and sunglasses that guarantees at affordable prices.



The newly opened shop will have in stock watches such as Cartier, Rolex, CK, Mont blanc, Franck Muller, Swatch, Promado, Invicta, Patek Phippe, Fossil, and many others Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.