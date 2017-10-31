MTN Ghana Pays Over GHC 38 Million In Interest To Mobile Money Subscribers

Related Stories MTN Ghana has made payments of over GH₵ 38,3 million in interest to about 8.4 million Mobile Money customers and agents from January to September 2017.



The GHC 38.3 Million comprises of GHC 13.6 million paid in May for quarter one and GHC 11.5 million paid in August for quarter two and GHC 13.3million paid in quarter three this year. MTN made the payment in collaboration with the 16 partner banks of MTN Mobile Money.



The third quarter 2017 payment brings the total to over GH₵ 83.3million in interest payments made by MTN to its mobile money subscribers since January 2016.



Commenting on the interest payment for quarter three, the General Manager for MTN Mobile Financial Services, Eli Hini said, “the consistent honouring of interest payments is a testament to MTN’s commitment to ensuring that customers of MTN Mobile Money enjoy the full benefits of the service.”



Mr. Hini also advised all Mobile Money subscribers to be vigilant and wary of fraudsters who target mobile money subscribers. He noted that MTN has a robust governance structure in place that safeguards the data and privacy of its customers.



MTN has undertaken public education campaigns to encourage all our valued Mobile Money customers to be vigilant and wishes to reiterate as follows:



1. Customers must not disclose their PINs. It is their secret;



2. Customers must not entertain calls or messages concerning their mobile money account;



3. Customers must not give out their phones for mobile money transactions to be undertaken on their behalf.



“MTN Mobile Money service is committed to providing the highest level of security to protect its users”, he said.



MTN Mobile Money has over 8 million active users with over 86,000 agent points across the country.



There are a myriad of services available on the platform, including: Local and International Money Transfer, General Payment Services including Online Payments, Savings & Micro-loans, School fees payment, aYo Insurance, Bill Payment Services (DStv, ECG, Ghana Water Bill, Gotv, Box Office), ATM – Card less Withdrawal (expanded to six Banks ATM), Link to Bank Account (Mobile Wallet to Bank Integration with 14 Banks) and Bulk Payments.