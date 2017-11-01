Gov’t To Reconstruct LA Trade Fair

Related Stories Business guide has gathered that plans are far advanced by government to reconstruct the La Trade Fair Center in Accra.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, Dr Agnes Adu made the disclosure recently in Accra at the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Ghana Build Construction and Property Exhibition.



The two-day exhibition, organized by Point Expo of Turkey, under the theme: ‘Building Ghana with New Technology for Safety, Development,’ brought together key stakeholders in the construction industry from Turkey, India, Egypt, Togo, Ghana and Italy.



According to Dr Adu, the entire Trade Fair site would be reconstructed, beginning from 2018, to enhance trade exhibitions in Ghana.



“Right now we are in the planning stages, our goal is to kick it off in 2018. So we will put more information out as we plan,” she said.



The La Trade Fair Center has a long history dating back to 1967 when it was established by former President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



The Center, which lies on a 127-acre land, has shops, exhibition halls, clinics and stands. There are two major pavilions, Pavilion A and B.



It has over the years played host to several trade exhibitions both local and international.



But in recent times, there have been calls by the business community for the rehabilitation of the center which is in a deplorable condition.



Dr Adu gave the assurance that the entire site would be revived through the reconstruction process.



“The engineers will look at what can be kept and what can be broken down and they can advise us, but our goal is to redevelop the entire site,” she told BUSINESS GUIDE on the sidelines of the exhibition.