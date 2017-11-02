Azumah Nelson To Start An Airline?

Related Stories National boxing legend and former WBC featherweight and WBC super featherweight champion, Azumah Nelson, has held discussions with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) – the aviation industry regulator – about establishing an airline.



Aviationghana.com sources say, the discussions took place months ago and the boxing ‘professor’ and his business associates are now expected to submit some mandatory documents to the Authority for processing towards the granting of the necessary permits to enable him run an airline.



The 59-year old legend is widely considered the greatest African boxer of all time, having held the WBC featherweight title once and the WBC super featherweight title twice.



His interest in running an airline follows similar moves by Black Stars’ captain, Asamoah Gyan, who has secured an Air Carrier License (ACL) and is working to secure an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) before launching his airline christened “Baby Jet Airlines”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the just-ended maiden Africa Air Expo, pledged his government’s support for local investors who venture into the aviation sector.