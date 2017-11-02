AMA Clamps Down Tax Defaulters

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says it would pull down the bill boards of businesses in the metropolis that fail to meet their tax obligations with immediate effect.



In line with this, the AMA taskforce, led by Robert Kwame Dadzie, Chair of the Revenue Sub-Committee, paid an unannounced visit to some businesses, mostly advertising companies, to inform them of the decision of the AMA.



He said the sub-committee, since its reconstitution, has on numerous occasions called on the defaulting businesses to pay their taxes.



“So we are here to let them know that the AMA is very serious about its revenue generation channels used in running the metropolis,” he said.



Mr Dadzie said the assembly has no choice than to take action in order to retrieve all monies.



“We have no choice than to pull down every billboard and signage, because it is their responsibility to pay us and they have failed to do so,” he said.



“Today is 31st October, the month has ended and we haven’t seen anything yet, most of these companies have failed to comply with our directive and so we will deal with them in accordance with the law,” he added.



He told the media that Alliance Media owes the Assembly more than GH¢10,000 but has failed to pay, adding that other agencies, including Emerge Media, have equally failed to live up to expectation.



“As we speak, Alliance Media alone owes us over GH¢10,000, we have asked them to pay and what they are telling us is that they don’t issue cheques and that they will transfer the money into the assembly’s account before close of the week.”



Addressing the media after the visits, he said the AMA has decided to make Accra one of the best cities in the world but will need revenue to make that happen.



“People expect a lot from the AMA but these same people are refusing to pay their taxes so how do we get the money to rid the city of filth and create the development we want,” he quizzed.



The Executive Director of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Francis Dadzie, in an interaction with the media, said the association is in full support of the Assembly’s action.



He said “there is ‘galamsey’ in outdoor advertising and we must address that and take the bull by the horn. It is not fair for others to pay their bills while some fail to do so.



“It is more than just looking at the revenue side of it, we should look at the public safety and that is what we bring on board. If we have a well-structured road network and proper placed boards, we can get a lot of revenue,” he added.