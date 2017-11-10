Finance Minister Presents 2018 Budget On Wednesday, Nov 15

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Related Stories Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is to appear before Parliament to present the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the year ending 31st December 2018 on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.



The sector Minister will appear before Parliament to update the legislators and the entire nation on the government's expenditure and financial obligations.



The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu announced this inParliament today when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the Seventh Week ending 17th November 2017.



The first budget statement delivered by the government since assuming power was presented to Parliament by Mr. Ofori-Atta on March 2, 2017.



It was described as the "Asempa Budget".



Source: Emmanuel Akorli/PeaceFM's Parliamentary Correspondent