Tigo, Airtel To Outdoor Brand Name Today

Related Stories Tigo and Airtel will today officially unveil the name and logo of the new entity following the merger of the two companies.



The announcement comes weeks after the official approval by the National Communications Authority (NCA).



Citi Business News understands that today’s announcement will also culminate in the human resource plan for the new entity which involves skills assessment of staff of both companies.



With this, the meeting is said to have led to mixed feelings among workers of Tigo and Airtel. Aside the official unveiling of the new company name and logo, executives for the merged entity will also be officially out doored today.



The Marketing Director of Airtel, Rosy Fynn explains that completing the merger process could span beyond a year. But she is confident that the move is necessary for building strong companies in the telecom industry.



Following the approval of the merger by the NCA last month, Tigo’s MD, Roshi Motman has since been named as the CEO of the new entity.



But Airtel’s MD, Lucy Quist has resigned from the company.



Meanwhile, some workers have begun making moves to exit the entity. According to them, the new entity has created a situation that may require one person occupying some top management positions even though the two companies already have people in those positions.



Labour Expert, Mr. Austin Gamey believes the need to cut down on the workforce may be due to new strategies.



The successful closing will see both companies hold equal ownership and governance rights in the combined entity.



The new entity after the merger is set to assume the second largest telecom company slot.



