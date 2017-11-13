Tigo, Airtel morphed into AirtelTigo

Related Stories AirtelTigo is the new brand name of the merged Tigo and Airtel telecom companies.



The new name and logo were launched on Monday, 13 November.



It becomes the second-largest telecom firm in Ghana and would control 22 per cent of the market share.



AirtelTigo CEO Roshi Motman announced the following as new executive members of the new company: “He joins us from Airtel Indian, please help me welcome Mufti Shaban as the new Chief Operating Officer, From Airtel Ghana, please help me welcome Kwame Annor who will take care of the human resource in the company. Bright Owusu Bempah will bring the money, let’s welcome him.”



Motman said: “As you can see, we are now bigger, better and stronger with 22 percent market share. It means that we will play an important part in the industry and serve our customers with quality and better service.”