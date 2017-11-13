Omnibank Offers Scholarship To Brilliant But Needy Students

Related Stories OmniBank has awarded scholarship grant to brilliant but needy student, Samuel Dorkenoo to pursue his academic programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The beneficiary student Samuel Dorkenoo, 1styear student, KNUST, had early on dropped out of school due to financial constraints and was referred by the Graphic Communication Group when OmniBank made a courtesy call on the print media house.



After further checks on his background and academic records which indicated that he had excelled in the WASSCE results, the company then assisted him in reapplying for admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he was given admission to pursue Biological Science. The sponsorship package granted was for the entire duration of his educational programme which includes tuition, accommodation, book allowance and monthly stipend to be paid at the beginning of each academic year.



This initiative is part of OmniBank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to support needy but brilliant students. Our firm belief in education is to help alleviate poverty and build a sustainable skilled workforce for the community.



Also, Six (6) other students were also offered scholarship through its Board of Directors assisted trust fund.



Beneficiaries include Mark Kwartei Quartey (Level 300, Nursing), Danso Solomon Danquah (Level 300, Information Technology) and Amponsah Abigail (Level 300, Accounting), all of Pentecost University College and 3 continuing students of Apegusu Senior High School; Charles Mintah, Boadua Gladys Boafo and Belinda Arthur have all also beneficiaries of the OmniBank Foundation Scholarship scheme.



Speaking at a short ceremony to present cheque to the beneficiary students, Corporate Affairs Manager, Yaa Fosuah Gyamfi indicated this year’s CSR projects have been centered on Education.



"We seek to honour academic excellence, support academic dream of beneficiaries and also contribute to academia.



Our choice of education is influenced strongly by Supporting brilliant but needy young individuals who will make the bigger impact on their families and communities".



OmniBank has benefited immensely from developing people, thus we see this as an extension of our staff development . We hope that our initiative will influence other associations to also support, she added.



The OmniBank Foundation was set up to oversee the management of CSR projects by providing funding and other forms of financial assistance in areas such as Education, Health, Environment, ICT among others.



BoG Minimum Capital Requirement

OmniBank has engaged the services of a transaction advisor to devise strategies that will attract potential investors to help recapitalize the bank.



The move, according to them, is aimed at getting the bank to meet the new minimum capital requirement of GH¢400 million as demanded of the universal banks in the country by the Bank of Ghana(BoG)



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Friday, Managing Director (MD) of OmniBank, Mr Philip Oti-Mensah, explained that the advisor, who was approved by the board of the bank, had obtained two foreign and two local investors who were ready to invest in the bank to help it meet the requirement ahead of the 2018 deadline.