Ambassador Supports Ghanaians In China

Ghana's Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, has paid a visit to the Ghanaian community in Guangzhou.



The visit formed part of the envoy’s efforts to supporting the diaspora in the country after assuming office in July 2017.



According to the Ambassador, the visit helped him to get first-hand information about the challenges facing the Ghanaian community in the city.



He noted that the historic community gathering would equip him with the information required to impact their lives in a meaningful way.



Members of the community described the ambassador’s visit as unprecedented, and lauded the efforts of Mr Boateng.



A senior member of the Ghanaian community, Sugri Inusah remarked, “Your Excellency on behalf of the Ghanaian community, I want to thank you and your team for making us very proud. We are very grateful to you sir; this has not happened for a very long time. We are very happy and grateful to you to join a Ghanaian community in Guangzhou in a meeting.”



Ambassador Boateng commended members of the community for their challenging work in China, which he noted was a source of support for many families back home in Ghana.



He encouraged Ghanaians in attendance to continue supporting their families in Ghana and to get an education so that they could contribute positively to Ghana’s development.



He tasked them to use their time in China wisely to learn the positive aspects of the Chinese culture and work ethic so that Ghana may mimic some of the elements that have contributed to China’s impressive developmental story.



Ambassador Boateng praised members of the community for being law-abiding and encouraged them to return home as often as possible to support Ghana’s new development agenda and transition.



The envoy further expressed optimism about Ghana-China relations which would go a long way to make the stay of Ghanaians in China a pleasant one.



He encouraged Ghanaians to live harmoniously with their Chinese hosts, respect the laws of the country and support the efforts of the Ghanaian government aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and China.