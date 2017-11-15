Related Stories Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta says he’s confident to announce that Ghana’s economy has become juicy than they inherited barely a year ago.



He reckons government needs to be commended for working around the clock to rescue the ailing economy – “we have managed to fix the economy”



“In March when I presented the ‘Asempa’ budget, I indicated to this House our commitment to take deliberate strategic steps and the required discipline to fix the economy. We were expected to do little more than just borrow more to incur more debt.



“Thankfully President Akufo-Addo came into office with a positive mindset and inspired all of us to see the invisible, feel the intangible and achieve the impossible.



“I am happy to note that we have turned the economy around and our policies are yielding results and restoring hope and bringing relief to Ghanaians,” Mr Ofori-Atta told Parliament when delivering the 2018 budget statement on Wednesday, 15 November.