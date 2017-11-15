STC Introduces Accra - Lagos Service

Related Stories Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC) of Ghana has introduced its Accra-Lagos service in partnership with Nigerian transport firm, A&G.



The move is to facilitate the transportation of persons and goods between Ghana and Nigeria, starting with a fleet of 10 buses.



It is envisaged that the two companies will introduce special cargo services as well in the near future to demonstrate their commitment to promoting trade in West Africa.



Speaking at the launch of the service on Friday in Accra, Managing Director (MD) of STC, Nana Akomea, explained that the partnership between his outfit and A&G was in the right direction.



According to him, it was aimed at helping to integrate the West African sub-region by providing alternative means of mobility.



He therefore urged travelers in Lagos and Accra to patronize the service by the company, saying it will help to truly integrate the sub-region.